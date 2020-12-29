Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Matthew Kirk 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Dec. 29, 2020. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 18:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778924
    VIRIN: 201229-M-M0234-0001
    Filename: DOD_108122973
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute, by Cpl Matthew Kirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCBH

    Aoha Minute

    Prepare Today to Fight Tonight

