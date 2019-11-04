Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command Vision Video

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2019

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Joint Munitions Command (JMC) Vision us to provide the Warfighter with the lethality needed to win in battle. JMC produces small-, medium-, and large-caliber ammunition items for the Department of Defense. JMC manages the production, storage, distribution and demilitarization of conventional ammunition for all U.S. military services.

    Date Taken: 04.11.2019
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778922
    VIRIN: 201228-A-YZ466-028
    PIN: 201228
    Filename: DOD_108122946
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Joint Munitions Command
    ammunition production
    ammunition storage
    ammuition distribution
    ammunition demilitarization

