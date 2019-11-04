Joint Munitions Command Vision Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





The Joint Munitions Command (JMC) Vision us to provide the Warfighter with the lethality needed to win in battle. JMC produces small-, medium-, and large-caliber ammunition items for the Department of Defense. JMC manages the production, storage, distribution and demilitarization of conventional ammunition for all U.S. military services.