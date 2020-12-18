Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss FMWR lights the night for military families

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    FMWR community events turned Biggs Park into Santa's electric wonderland during the 2020 Holiday Festival of Lights at Fort Bliss, Texas, in December. For more on America's premier Mobilization Force Generation Installation, visit home.army.mil/bliss.

    This work, Bliss FMWR lights the night for military families, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

