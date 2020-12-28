On December 28, 2020, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune administered the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Per the Department of Defense’s strategic plan for distribution and administration of the vaccine, initial vaccinations were given to frontline health care providers and personnel as identified by the facility.
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 15:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778917
|VIRIN:
|201229-N-FE818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108122891
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
