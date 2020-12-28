Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    On December 28, 2020, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune administered the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Per the Department of Defense’s strategic plan for distribution and administration of the vaccine, initial vaccinations were given to frontline health care providers and personnel as identified by the facility.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 15:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778917
    VIRIN: 201229-N-FE818-1001
    Filename: DOD_108122891
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL administers first COVID-19 vaccines, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pandemic
    Navy Medicine
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine

