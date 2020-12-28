COVID-19 vaccinations arrive at New Jersey Veteran Home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778915" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Scott Mueller, interim CEO of the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus, talks about the COVID-19 vaccination being distributed at the New Jersey Veterans Home in Paramus, N.J., Dec. 28, 2020. These are the first vaccinations administered at the Veterans’ Homes under the Federal Pharmacy Program. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)