    COVID-19 vaccinations arrive at New Jersey Veteran Home

    PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Video by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    Scott Mueller, interim CEO of the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus, talks about the COVID-19 vaccination being distributed at the New Jersey Veterans Home in Paramus, N.J., Dec. 28, 2020. These are the first vaccinations administered at the Veterans’ Homes under the Federal Pharmacy Program. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 15:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778915
    VIRIN: 201228-Z-IB607-2002
    Filename: DOD_108122856
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PARAMUS, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 vaccinations arrive at New Jersey Veteran Home, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    new jersey
    vaccine
    Veterans home
    Paramus
    covid19
    covid

