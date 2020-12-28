Scott Mueller, interim CEO of the New Jersey Veterans Home at Paramus, talks about the COVID-19 vaccination being distributed at the New Jersey Veterans Home in Paramus, N.J., Dec. 28, 2020. These are the first vaccinations administered at the Veterans’ Homes under the Federal Pharmacy Program. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Michael Schwenk)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 15:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778915
|VIRIN:
|201228-Z-IB607-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_108122856
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PARAMUS, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COVID-19 vaccinations arrive at New Jersey Veteran Home, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
