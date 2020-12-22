Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WYMD Message to the Force: Talk to Someone

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2020

    Video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik give his condolences to the friends and family of a recently lost soldier to suicide. Nesvik urges everyone who has even the slightest though in hurting themselves to talk to someone. Joint Force Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 22, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    update
    message
    Wyoming
    Wyoming National Guard
    talk to someone

