WYMD Message to the Force: Talk to Someone

Brig. Gen. Brian Nesvik give his condolences to the friends and family of a recently lost soldier to suicide. Nesvik urges everyone who has even the slightest though in hurting themselves to talk to someone. Joint Force Readiness Center, Cheyenne, Wyo., Dec. 22, 2020. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Kristina Kranz)