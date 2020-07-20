Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CNAP Logo Reveal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200720-N-BL599-1001 SAN DIEGO (July 20, 2020) An animation created to introduce all multimedia products for Commander, Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 14:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778902
    VIRIN: 200720-N-BL599-1001
    Filename: DOD_108122637
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNAP Logo Reveal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Logo
    CNAF
    Graphic Design
    Graphic animation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT