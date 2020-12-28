Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rapid Development Integration Facility

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Rapid Development Integration Facility (RDIF) is a manufacturing and modification facility that quickly modifies aircraft and weapon systems to meet special operator needs. The RDIF has returned more than $600 million to it’s customers, who are then able to use that money on other projects. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

