The Rapid Development Integration Facility (RDIF) is a manufacturing and modification facility that quickly modifies aircraft and weapon systems to meet special operator needs. The RDIF has returned more than $600 million to it’s customers, who are then able to use that money on other projects. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 14:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|778900
|VIRIN:
|201228-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108122628
|Length:
|00:06:37
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rapid Development Integration Facility, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
