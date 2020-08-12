The 413th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base recently conducted azimuth testing in preparation to test the new MH-139 Gray Wolf.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 12:41
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778892
|VIRIN:
|201208-F-DH002-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108122461
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, TESTimonial Tuesday: Helicopter Testing, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS
