Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TESTimonial Tuesday: Helicopter Testing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 413th Flight Test Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base recently conducted azimuth testing in preparation to test the new MH-139 Gray Wolf.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 12:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778892
    VIRIN: 201208-F-DH002-0001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108122461
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TESTimonial Tuesday: Helicopter Testing, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight test
    96th Test Wing
    413th Flight Test Squadron
    Helo testing
    helicopter testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT