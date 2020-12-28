Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Camp Guernsey Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUERNSEY, WY, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2020

    Video by 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    A video highlighting the capabilities of Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 12:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778889
    VIRIN: 201228-A-FH839-894
    Filename: DOD_108122435
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: GUERNSEY, WY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Guernsey Capabilities, by 2LT Jamie Bridenstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    wyoming army national guard

    wyoming

    camp guernsey

    guernsey

    wyarng

    TAGS

    wyoming army national guard
    wyoming
    capabilities
    camp guernsey
    guernsey
    wyarng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT