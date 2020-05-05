Safety In 60 Seconds - Wing Safety Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode of Safety In 60 Seconds, MSgt Jimmy Lide, the new 445th Airlift Wing occupational safety manager gives an overview of the wing safety office and how they contribute to the mission.