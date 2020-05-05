Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety In 60 Seconds - Wing Safety Program

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    In this episode of Safety In 60 Seconds, MSgt Jimmy Lide, the new 445th Airlift Wing occupational safety manager gives an overview of the wing safety office and how they contribute to the mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 12:48
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 778887
    VIRIN: 200505-F-PK188-705
    Filename: DOD_108122427
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safety In 60 Seconds - Wing Safety Program, by SSgt Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    air force safety
    wing safety
    445th airlift wing
    445 AW
    safety in 60 seconds

