In this episode of Safety In 60 Seconds, MSgt Jimmy Lide, the new 445th Airlift Wing occupational safety manager gives an overview of the wing safety office and how they contribute to the mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 12:48
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778887
|VIRIN:
|200505-F-PK188-705
|Filename:
|DOD_108122427
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety In 60 Seconds - Wing Safety Program, by SSgt Darrell Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
