    Finale to 1812 Overture

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Bowman and Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brown

    U.S. Navy Band

    Happy #IndependenceDay from the U.S. Navy! Throughout our history we have faced tumultuous times. Time and again we have prevailed, growing stronger, and keeping America free as we have from the beginning.

    Always #InThisTogether, 1812 Overture was recorded at home by 75 musicians, assembled by a team of video and audio editors, and features footage from USS Constitution, USS Stockdale (DDG 106), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778860
    VIRIN: 200701-N-PN185-0001
    Filename: DOD_108122122
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finale to 1812 Overture, by SCPO Brian Bowman and PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Music

