Finale to 1812 Overture

Happy #IndependenceDay from the U.S. Navy! Throughout our history we have faced tumultuous times. Time and again we have prevailed, growing stronger, and keeping America free as we have from the beginning.



Always #InThisTogether, 1812 Overture was recorded at home by 75 musicians, assembled by a team of video and audio editors, and features footage from USS Constitution, USS Stockdale (DDG 106), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), and USS Nimitz (CVN 68).