The Stars and Stripes Forever | John Philip Sousa
Featuring 70 U.S. Navy Band musicians and recorded at their homes
“Hurrah for the flag of the free. May it wave as our standard forever.”
We honor #MemorialDay weekend with our NATIONAL MARCH, John Philip Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever, recorded at home by 70 U.S. Navy musicians. #MemorialDay #InThisTogether
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 09:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778859
|VIRIN:
|200523-N-PN185-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108122121
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Stars and Stripes Forever, by SCPO Brian Bowman and PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT