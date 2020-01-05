Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Stars and Stripes Forever

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2020

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Brian Bowman and Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Brown

    U.S. Navy Band

    The Stars and Stripes Forever | John Philip Sousa
    Featuring 70 U.S. Navy Band musicians and recorded at their homes

    “Hurrah for the flag of the free. May it wave as our standard forever.”

    We honor #MemorialDay weekend with our NATIONAL MARCH, John Philip Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever, recorded at home by 70 U.S. Navy musicians. #MemorialDay #InThisTogether

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 09:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778859
    VIRIN: 200523-N-PN185-0001
    Filename: DOD_108122121
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Stars and Stripes Forever, by SCPO Brian Bowman and PO1 Eric Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

