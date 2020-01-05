video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778859" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Stars and Stripes Forever | John Philip Sousa

Featuring 70 U.S. Navy Band musicians and recorded at their homes



“Hurrah for the flag of the free. May it wave as our standard forever.”



We honor #MemorialDay weekend with our NATIONAL MARCH, John Philip Sousa’s The Stars and Stripes Forever, recorded at home by 70 U.S. Navy musicians. #MemorialDay #InThisTogether