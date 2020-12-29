Partnerships at MSC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778854" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Partnerships are critical at Military Sealift Command. The partnership with U.S. Army's Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) is a key component to providing U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) the capability to move equipment across the globe.



Lt. Col. Scott Wyatt, Battalion Commander, 839th Transportation Battalion, talks about the value of the partnership between SDDC and MSC and how that enables them to provide for the warfighter.