    Partnerships at MSC

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    12.29.2020

    Video by Travis Weger 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    Partnerships are critical at Military Sealift Command. The partnership with U.S. Army's Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC) is a key component to providing U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) the capability to move equipment across the globe.

    Lt. Col. Scott Wyatt, Battalion Commander, 839th Transportation Battalion, talks about the value of the partnership between SDDC and MSC and how that enables them to provide for the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 08:01
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 778854
    VIRIN: 201229-N-OI330-249
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108122050
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

