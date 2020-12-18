video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marines, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the unit deployment program, conducted exercise Jungle Fury at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15-18, 2020. The Marines demonstrated their ability to utilize command and control nodes in order to conduct simultaneous assaults in a distributed setting across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Staten)