U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marines, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the unit deployment program, conducted exercise Jungle Fury at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15-18, 2020. The Marines demonstrated their ability to utilize command and control nodes in order to conduct simultaneous assaults in a distributed setting across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Staten)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 07:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778851
|VIRIN:
|201218-M-XW591-916
|Filename:
|DOD_108122041
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
