Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Jungle Fury

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.18.2020

    Video by Sgt. David Staten 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marines, currently attached to 3d Marine Division as a part of the unit deployment program, conducted exercise Jungle Fury at Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 15-18, 2020. The Marines demonstrated their ability to utilize command and control nodes in order to conduct simultaneous assaults in a distributed setting across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. David Staten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 07:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778851
    VIRIN: 201218-M-XW591-916
    Filename: DOD_108122041
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Fury, by Sgt David Staten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    jungle warfare
    JWTC
    V3/8
    Kilo 3/8
    Jungle Fury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT