Reserve Soldier reups underwater

Sgt. Daniel Friedberg, a U.S. Army Reserve public affairs Soldier with the 7th Mission Support Command, reenlists underwater during a small ceremony conducted 15 feet below Lake Murner in Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 20, 2020. (Video by Maj. Joe Bush)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 08:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778850
|VIRIN:
|201220-A-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108122039
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
