Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Reserve Soldier reups underwater

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    12.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    7th Mission Support Command

    Sgt. Daniel Friedberg, a U.S. Army Reserve public affairs Soldier with the 7th Mission Support Command, reenlists underwater during a small ceremony conducted 15 feet below Lake Murner in Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 20, 2020. (Video by Maj. Joe Bush)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778850
    VIRIN: 201220-A-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108122039
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve Soldier reups underwater, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    41st Field Artillery Brigade
    StrongEurope
    USArmyReserve
    7th MSC
    7th Army Training Command
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT