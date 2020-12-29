COVID-19 Vaccine at US Naval Hospital Okinawa

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan medical staff administered COVID-19 vaccinations to U.S. service members.



Immediate vaccination administration prioritization will focus on those providing direct medical care and emergency services.



Marine Forces Japan will use DoD’s phased approach to vaccinate all Active component, Reserve component, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DoD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DoD, to remain a lethal and ready expeditionary fighting force.