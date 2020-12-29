Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine at US Naval Hospital Okinawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan medical staff administered COVID-19 vaccinations to U.S. service members.

    Immediate vaccination administration prioritization will focus on those providing direct medical care and emergency services.

    Marine Forces Japan will use DoD’s phased approach to vaccinate all Active component, Reserve component, TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Select beneficiaries, and select DoD civilians and contract personnel authorized to receive immunizations from DoD, to remain a lethal and ready expeditionary fighting force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 06:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 778844
    VIRIN: 201229-M-XF490-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121976
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine at US Naval Hospital Okinawa, by LCpl Natalie Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    vaccine
    USNHO
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT