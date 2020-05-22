Port Talk episode of a Sailor being highlighted at CFAY. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 02:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|778842
|VIRIN:
|200522-N-NB144-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121864
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Port Talk : MA2 Amber Ortiz, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT