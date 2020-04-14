CFAY galley Sailors box meals for people in restriction of movement during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 02:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778837
|VIRIN:
|200415-N-NB144-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121852
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Galley Boxed Meals, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
