    Barber shop Opening

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.12.2020

    Video by Taylor Curry 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Base barbershop grand opening video for Facebook. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 02:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778835
    VIRIN: 200612-N-NB144-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121850
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barber shop Opening, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    barber shop

