Military working dog joint training raw b-roll video. (U.S. Navy video by Taylor Curry)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2020 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|778834
|VIRIN:
|200108-N-NB144-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121848
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, MWD joint training raw b-roll, by Taylor Curry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT