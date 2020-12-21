Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A holiday message from Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, III MEF DCG

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Deputy Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Kyle Ellison, wishes the Marines, sailors, civilians, and families of III MEF a safe and healthy holiday season, and reminds everyone to remain forward, faithful, focused, and ready to fight now. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.29.2020 00:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778795
    VIRIN: 201221-M-MH051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108121683
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Ellison
    USMC
    holidays
    III MEF
    Fight now

