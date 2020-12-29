Tomo Ni: A Japanese Phrase for Together

“Tomo ni” is a Japanese phrase for “together.” It is the culmination of everything U.S. service members in Japan stand for – Staying forward, faithful, and focused. As the only permanently forward-deployed Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marines with III MEF are ready, personally and professionally, to fight now, look out for each other, and work together with our partners and allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and a ready Marine Corps as a whole. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 21:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778756
|VIRIN:
|201211-M-UA901-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121567
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
