    Tomo Ni: A Japanese Phrase for Together

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2020

    Video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    “Tomo ni” is a Japanese phrase for “together.” It is the culmination of everything U.S. service members in Japan stand for – Staying forward, faithful, and focused. As the only permanently forward-deployed Marine Expeditionary Force, U.S. Marines with III MEF are ready, personally and professionally, to fight now, look out for each other, and work together with our partners and allies to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and a ready Marine Corps as a whole. (U.S Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

    Camp courtney
    III MEF
    allies and partners
    Tomoni

