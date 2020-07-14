200714-N-XN177-0001 PASGAGOULA, Miss (July. 14, 2020) – Welcome aboard the U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli (LHA 7). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 18:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778738
|VIRIN:
|200714-N-XN177-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108121445
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|PASGAGOULA, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Video Tour, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT