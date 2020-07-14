Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Video Tour

    PASGAGOULA, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    200714-N-XN177-0001 PASGAGOULA, Miss (July. 14, 2020) – Welcome aboard the U.S. Navy’s newest amphibious assault ship, USS Tripoli (LHA 7). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Released

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 18:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778738
    VIRIN: 200714-N-XN177-0001
    Filename: DOD_108121445
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: PASGAGOULA, MS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Video Tour, by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli LHA 7

