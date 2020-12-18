Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    366th Fighter Wing Mission Video 2020

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Danielle Charmichael, Phillip Cowen, Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard and Airman 1st Class Cole Yardley

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    The 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho helps carry out the U.S. Air Force mission every day thanks to the airmen who are dedicated to service of their country. The 'Gunfighters' as they are called, dominate the air in the F-15 Strike Eagle and are ready to fight tonight.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 15:47
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

