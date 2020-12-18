366th Fighter Wing Mission Video 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778728" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho helps carry out the U.S. Air Force mission every day thanks to the airmen who are dedicated to service of their country. The 'Gunfighters' as they are called, dominate the air in the F-15 Strike Eagle and are ready to fight tonight.