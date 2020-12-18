366th Fighter Wing Mission Video 2020

The 366th Fighter Wing at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho helps carry out the U.S. Air Force mission every day thanks to the airmen who are dedicated to service of their country. The 'Gunfighters' as they are called, dominate the air in the F-15 Strike Eagle and are ready to fight tonight.
|12.18.2020
|12.28.2020 15:47
|Video Productions
|778728
|201228-F-F3230-1001
|616598
|DOD_108121221
|00:01:40
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|5
|5
