    Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Promo

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Camilo E Fernan 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    The virtual graduation ceremony promotion for Recruit Training Command (RTC). This video is a stand alone promotion for the weekly virtual graduation ceremony produced by RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778726
    VIRIN: 200709-N-BM202-341
    Filename: DOD_108121133
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    recruit training command
    commercial
    USN
    U.S. Navy

