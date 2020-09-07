The virtual graduation ceremony promotion for Recruit Training Command (RTC). This video is a stand alone promotion for the weekly virtual graduation ceremony produced by RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778726
|VIRIN:
|200709-N-BM202-341
|Filename:
|DOD_108121133
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Recruit Training Command Graduation Promo, by PO1 Camilo E Fernan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
