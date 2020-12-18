Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Home of the Commandants

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ellen Schaaf 

    Communication Directorate             

    Commandant Gen. David Berger and his wife, Mrs. Donna Berger, host a holiday tour of the Home of the Commandants at Marine Barracks Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ellen Schaaf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778724
    VIRIN: 201218-M-XF644-301
    Filename: DOD_108121050
    Length: 00:20:54
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Home of the Commandants, by LCpl Ellen Schaaf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Home of the Commandants

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT