2018 SUD_WilliamBecker

The 2nd Annual Substance Use Disorder Symposium is part of ongoing educational initiatives of the National Capital Region Pain Initiative. The Symposium is designed to help clinicians and healthcare teams prevent, identify, and treat substance use disorders as it requires a multifaceted approach including education, research, intervention and clinical care. Promoting Recovery Through Compassionate Care!