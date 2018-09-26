Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2018 SUD_WilliamBecker

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2018

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    The 2nd Annual Substance Use Disorder Symposium is part of ongoing educational initiatives of the National Capital Region Pain Initiative. The Symposium is designed to help clinicians and healthcare teams prevent, identify, and treat substance use disorders as it requires a multifaceted approach including education, research, intervention and clinical care. Promoting Recovery Through Compassionate Care!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2018
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 13:41
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 778716
    VIRIN: 201228-N-EC642-2002
    Filename: DOD_108120968
    Length: 00:53:18
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2018 SUD_WilliamBecker, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Capital Region
    WRNMMC
    Annual Substance Use Disorder Symposium

