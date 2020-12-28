The arrival of the Moderna vaccine paves the way for a phased vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.
U.S. Army Health Clinics in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr and Vilseck conducted their first inoculations of healthcare workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 28, 2020.
This video was filmed on December 28, 2020.
Produced by SPC James Alegria, AFN Bavaria
Lower third information:
@00:11
COL Lee Bryan – MEDDAC Bavaria Commander
MEDDAC Bavaria
@00:33
CPT Trungviet Nguyen – 2d Cavalry Regiment Nurse
2d Cavalry Regiment
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 13:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778715
|VIRIN:
|201228-A-HV314-001
|PIN:
|201228
|Filename:
|DOD_108120967
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers in Bavaria Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT