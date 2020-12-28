Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers in Bavaria Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    12.28.2020

    Video by Spc. James Alegria 

    AFN Bavaria

    The arrival of the Moderna vaccine paves the way for a phased vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.
    U.S. Army Health Clinics in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr and Vilseck conducted their first inoculations of healthcare workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 28, 2020.

    This video was filmed on December 28, 2020.
    Produced by SPC James Alegria, AFN Bavaria

    @00:11
    COL Lee Bryan – MEDDAC Bavaria Commander
    MEDDAC Bavaria

    @00:33
    CPT Trungviet Nguyen – 2d Cavalry Regiment Nurse
    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778715
    VIRIN: 201228-A-HV314-001
    PIN: 201228
    Filename: DOD_108120967
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers in Bavaria Receive COVID-19 Vaccine, by SPC James Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bavaria
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    Regional Health Command Europe
    MEDDAC Bavaria
    COVID-19
    COVID Vaccine

