Soldiers in Bavaria Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778715" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The arrival of the Moderna vaccine paves the way for a phased vaccine distribution plan to protect our military communities overseas against COVID-19.

U.S. Army Health Clinics in Ansbach, Grafenwoehr and Vilseck conducted their first inoculations of healthcare workers with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 28, 2020.



This video was filmed on December 28, 2020.

Produced by SPC James Alegria, AFN Bavaria



Lower third information:



@00:11

COL Lee Bryan – MEDDAC Bavaria Commander

MEDDAC Bavaria



@00:33

CPT Trungviet Nguyen – 2d Cavalry Regiment Nurse

2d Cavalry Regiment