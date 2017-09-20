The 1st Annual Substance Use Disorder Symposium is part of ongoing educational initiatives of the National Capital Region Pain Initiative. The Symposium is designed to help clinicians and healthcare teams prevent, identify, and treat substance use disorders as it requires a multifaceted approach including education, research, intervention and clinical care. Promoting Recovery Through Compassionate Care!
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 12:48
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|778707
|VIRIN:
|201228-N-EC642-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108120887
|Length:
|00:59:50
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2017 SUD_RobertDupont, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT