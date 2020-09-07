Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Side of the Story

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Spencer Fling 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Capt. Erik Thors, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC), narrates a video that informs friends and family members of the RTC recruit experience from the moment a recruit arrives until they become a Sailor. This video is a stand alone edition of the opening montage of the weekly virtual graduation ceremony produced by RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 12:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778702
    VIRIN: 200709-N-PL946-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108120880
    Length: 00:04:41
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    ceremony
    Boot Camp
    recruit
    Navy
    Graduation
    training
    Pass-in-review

