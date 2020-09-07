Capt. Erik Thors, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC), narrates a video that informs friends and family members of the RTC recruit experience from the moment a recruit arrives until they become a Sailor. This video is a stand alone edition of the opening montage of the weekly virtual graduation ceremony produced by RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 12:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778702
|VIRIN:
|200709-N-PL946-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108120880
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Our Side of the Story, by PO1 Spencer Fling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
