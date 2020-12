Our Side of the Story

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Erik Thors, commanding officer, Recruit Training Command (RTC), narrates a video that informs friends and family members of the RTC recruit experience from the moment a recruit arrives until they become a Sailor. This video is a stand alone edition of the opening montage of the weekly virtual graduation ceremony produced by RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Spencer Fling)