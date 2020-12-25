Christmas 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778698" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video animation created using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator software for use in December of 2020 in recognition of Christmas to be displayed on social media for the Department of Defense. Christmas is a national holiday commemorating charity and unity among family. (Department of Defense video by V. Mangrum).