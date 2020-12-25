Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christmas 2020

    UNITED STATES

    12.25.2020

    Video by Veronica Mangrum 

    Defense.gov         

    Video animation created using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator software for use in December of 2020 in recognition of Christmas to be displayed on social media for the Department of Defense. Christmas is a national holiday commemorating charity and unity among family. (Department of Defense video by V. Mangrum).

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 11:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778698
    VIRIN: 201225-D-MH805-463
    Filename: DOD_108120868
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christmas 2020, by Veronica Mangrum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Christmas
    Air Force
    USAF
    2020

