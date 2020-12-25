Video animation created using Adobe After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator software for use in December of 2020 in recognition of Christmas to be displayed on social media for the Department of Defense. Christmas is a national holiday commemorating charity and unity among family. (Department of Defense video by V. Mangrum).
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778698
|VIRIN:
|201225-D-MH805-463
|Filename:
|DOD_108120868
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Christmas 2020, by Veronica Mangrum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT