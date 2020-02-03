YNCS Tay Yelder

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Chief Yeoman Tay Yelder speaks about her experience while in the U.S. Navy during an interview at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)