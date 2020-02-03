YNCS Tay Yelder

Senior Chief Yeoman Tay Yelder speaks about her experience while in the U.S. Navy during an interview at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Camilo Fernan)
|03.02.2020
|12.28.2020 12:47
|Series
|778697
|200302-N-BM202-216
|DOD_108120840
|00:01:12
|IL, US
|1
|1
