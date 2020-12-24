Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Twas the Night Before Christmas

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Mendez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    RAF Mildenhall leadership, Col. Troy Pananon and CMSgt Kathi Glascock, read a 100 ARW version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 07:06
    RAF Mildenhall

    100 ARW

    Mackenzie Mendez

    Troy Pananon

    Kathi Glascock

    Mildenhall
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 ARW
    Mackenzie Mendez
    Troy Pananon
    Kathi Glascock

