RAF Mildenhall leadership, Col. Troy Pananon and CMSgt Kathi Glascock, read a 100 ARW version of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 07:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778656
|VIRIN:
|201222-F-DL164-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108120286
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT