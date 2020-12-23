Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The 12 Days of Christmas-RAF Mildenhall Edition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen all across RAF Mildenhall join together in song this holiday season, with Colonel Troy Pananon and CMSgt Kathi Glascock leading the charge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 03:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778634
    VIRIN: 201223-F-QK476-977
    Filename: DOD_108120167
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100 Air Refueling Wing
    100 Security Forces Squadron
    100 Maintenance Squadron
    352d Special Operations Wing
    100 Operations Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT