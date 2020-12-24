Camp Pendleton Fire Department and Cal Fire worked together to fight the Creek Fire that blazed in Fallbrook and the installation beginning Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The fire burned a total of 4,200 acres, and caused residents of multiple housing areas to evacuate for a short period of time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
Date Posted:
|12.28.2020 00:10
Category:
Video ID:
|778622
VIRIN:
|201224-M-HU496-069
Filename:
|DOD_108119964
Length:
|00:00:49
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
Downloads:
|2
High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Pendleton, local firefighters battle Creek Fire, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
