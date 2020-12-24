Camp Pendleton, local firefighters battle Creek Fire

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Camp Pendleton Fire Department and Cal Fire worked together to fight the Creek Fire that blazed in Fallbrook and the installation beginning Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The fire burned a total of 4,200 acres, and caused residents of multiple housing areas to evacuate for a short period of time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)