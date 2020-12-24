Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton, local firefighters battle Creek Fire

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton Fire Department and Cal Fire worked together to fight the Creek Fire that blazed in Fallbrook and the installation beginning Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The fire burned a total of 4,200 acres, and caused residents of multiple housing areas to evacuate for a short period of time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.28.2020 00:10
    Category:
    Video ID: 778622
    VIRIN: 201224-M-HU496-069
    Filename: DOD_108119964
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton, local firefighters battle Creek Fire, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton
    Emergency services
    Firefighting
    MCI-West
    Camp Pendleton Fire Department
    Creek fire

