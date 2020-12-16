Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why SFAB

    HONDURAS

    12.16.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    SSG Milam Simons, Explosive Hazard Advisor, MAT Team 1120, 1st BN, 1st SFAB discusses what motivated him to join the Security Forces Assistance Brigade at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 16, 2020.

