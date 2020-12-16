SSG Milam Simons, Explosive Hazard Advisor, MAT Team 1120, 1st BN, 1st SFAB discusses what motivated him to join the Security Forces Assistance Brigade at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Dec. 16, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2020 08:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778587
|VIRIN:
|201216-F-SC126-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108119140
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|HN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why SFAB, by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
