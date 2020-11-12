Spc Hayden Marshall, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, sends holiday greetings to family and friends in Trinidad.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2020 17:49
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778580
|VIRIN:
|201211-A-VN697-390
|Filename:
|DOD_108119077
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|PORT OF SHUAIBA, KW
|Hometown:
|TRINIDAD, B, BO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Greetings 2020, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT