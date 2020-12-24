U.S. Navy nurses holiday shoutout video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/778577" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy medical providers send shout outs to their friends and families while providing COVID-19 response support at local hospitals in the Navajo Nation. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs)