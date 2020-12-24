Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy nurses holiday shoutout video

    SHIPROCK, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Devon Jones 

    Defense Department Support to FEMA COVID-19       

    U.S. Navy medical providers send shout outs to their friends and families while providing COVID-19 response support at local hospitals in the Navajo Nation. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    NEW MEXICO
    ARNORTH
    COVID-19
    DSFC

