U.S. Navy medical providers send shout outs to their friends and families while providing COVID-19 response support at local hospitals in the Navajo Nation. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing flexible U.S. Department of Defense support to the whole-of-America COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Devon Jones, 5th Mobile Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2020 17:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778577
|VIRIN:
|201224-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108119073
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SHIPROCK, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy nurses holiday shoutout video, by SGT Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT