Following a sergeant major surprise, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black wish the Marine Corps family happy holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2020 06:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|778566
|VIRIN:
|201224-M-QH615-003
|Filename:
|DOD_108118966
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All Through The Barracks, by Sgt Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
