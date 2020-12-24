Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All Through The Barracks

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Video by Sgt. Aaron Patterson    

    Communication Directorate             

    Following a sergeant major surprise, Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Troy E. Black wish the Marine Corps family happy holidays. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Aaron Patterson)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.25.2020 06:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778566
    VIRIN: 201224-M-QH615-003
    Filename: DOD_108118966
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: DC, US

    This work, All Through The Barracks, by Sgt Aaron Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas

