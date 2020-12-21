Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FOUR conducts pile driving at Naval Air Station North Island

NMCB-4 conducted pile driving for a Short Approach Lighting System for Naval Air Station North Island.
|12.21.2020
|12.25.2020 00:33
|Video Productions
|778565
|201214-N-AQ438-1001
|DOD_108118965
|00:02:39
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|1
|1
