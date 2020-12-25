Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Holiday shout-out from the 3rd MLG Marines

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in a holiday shout-out to their families back home on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 23:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 778563
    VIRIN: 201225-M-LN574-633
    Filename: DOD_108118947
    Length: 00:08:27
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday shout-out from the 3rd MLG Marines, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

