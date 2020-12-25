U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group (MLG), participate in a holiday shout-out to their families back home on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 23, 2020. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward deployed combat unit that serves as III Marine Expeditionary Force’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|12.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 23:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778563
|VIRIN:
|201225-M-LN574-633
|Filename:
|DOD_108118947
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Holiday shout-out from the 3rd MLG Marines, by LCpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
