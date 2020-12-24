Cal Guard transports its first COVID-19 vaccinations

The California National Guard received COVID-19 vaccinations and began dispersing to its frontline troops Dec. 22, 2020. Cal Guard nurses, medical personnel and wildfire support were the first to be inoculated with the recently-distributed medicine. “The vaccine is safe and effective,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anthony C. Williamson, command chief warrant officer to the adjutant general, California Military Department. “Every service member needs to get vaccinated to protect the force.” Hundreds of Cal Guard warriors received it in the first three days, most citing their reasons as a way to protect their families as well. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joseph Prouse and Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)
