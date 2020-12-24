Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cal Guard transports its first COVID-19 vaccinations

    RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Siguenza 

    California National Guard   

    The California National Guard received COVID-19 vaccinations and began dispersing to its frontline troops Dec. 22, 2020. Cal Guard nurses, medical personnel and wildfire support were the first to be inoculated with the recently-distributed medicine. “The vaccine is safe and effective,” said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Anthony C. Williamson, command chief warrant officer to the adjutant general, California Military Department. “Every service member needs to get vaccinated to protect the force.” Hundreds of Cal Guard warriors received it in the first three days, most citing their reasons as a way to protect their families as well. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Joseph Prouse and Staff Sgt. Eddie Siguenza)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 19:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 778561
    VIRIN: 201224-Z-WM549-1001
    Filename: DOD_108118937
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, US 

