Major General Michelle Rose - NORAD Tracks Santa - CTV

Maj. Gen. Michelle Rose talks to a CTV reporter, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 15:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|778554
|Filename:
|DOD_108118890
|Length:
|00:03:40
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
