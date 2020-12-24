Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maj. Gen. Michelle Rose NORAD Tracks Santa WSLS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2020

    Courtesy Video

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    Maj. Gen. Michelle Rose talks to a WSLS reporter in Roanoke, Va., about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 13:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 778548
    Filename: DOD_108118880
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Michelle Rose NORAD Tracks Santa WSLS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT