Lt. General Alain Pelletier talks to a CTV reporter in Toronto, Canada about NORAD tracking Santa Claus on Christmas Eve during NORAD Tracks Santa.
|12.24.2020
|12.24.2020 10:47
|Interviews
|778535
|DOD_108118847
|00:03:33
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|0
|0
This work, Lt. General Alain Pelletier NORAD Tracks Santa CTV, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
