Lt. Col. Chip Rankin and Command Sgt. Maj. Ben Schieber send Holiday greetings to Task Force Bayonet Soldiers and families, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 07:53
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778527
|VIRIN:
|201221-A-IT440-009
|Filename:
|DOD_108118818
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|MINNESOTA CITY, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Chip Rankin and Command Sgt. Maj. Ben Schieber send Holiday greetings to Task Force Bayonet Soldiers and families, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2020., by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT