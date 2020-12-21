Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lt. Col. Chip Rankin and Command Sgt. Maj. Ben Schieber send Holiday greetings to Task Force Bayonet Soldiers and families, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2020.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DJIBOUTI

    12.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Chip Rankin and Command Sgt. Maj. Ben Schieber send Holiday greetings to Task Force Bayonet Soldiers and families, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 07:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778527
    VIRIN: 201221-A-IT440-009
    Filename: DOD_108118818
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: DJ
    Hometown: MINNESOTA CITY, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Chip Rankin and Command Sgt. Maj. Ben Schieber send Holiday greetings to Task Force Bayonet Soldiers and families, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 21, 2020., by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Bayonet 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT