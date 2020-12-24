Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Monifa Falamee Holiday Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    12.24.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Staff Sgt. Monifa Falamee, with the 178th Human Resources Company, deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel, sends holiday greetings and love back home to friends and family, Dec. 23, 2020. (Video by Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 08:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778518
    VIRIN: 201224-A-ET561-192
    PIN: 4
    Filename: DOD_108118797
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: KW
    Hometown: SHREVEPORT, LA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Monifa Falamee Holiday Shoutout, by SSG Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Shoutout
    Deployed
    Holiday Season
    Family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT