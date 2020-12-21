Staff Sgt. Shawn Parks, a Soldier with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment wishes a Merry Christmas to his family, Horn of Africa, Dec. 21, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 06:14
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|778513
|VIRIN:
|201221-Z-IT440-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108118788
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|SO
|Hometown:
|IOWA CITY, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Shawn Parks, a Soldier with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment wishes a Merry Christmas to his family, Horn of Africa, Dec. 21, 2020., by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT