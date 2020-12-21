Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Staff Sgt. Shawn Parks, a Soldier with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment wishes a Merry Christmas to his family, Horn of Africa, Dec. 21, 2020.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOMALIA

    12.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sirrina E. Martinez 

    34th Red Bull Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Shawn Parks, a Soldier with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment wishes a Merry Christmas to his family, Horn of Africa, Dec. 21, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2020
    Date Posted: 12.24.2020 06:14
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 778513
    VIRIN: 201221-Z-IT440-002
    Filename: DOD_108118788
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: SO
    Hometown: IOWA CITY, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Shawn Parks, a Soldier with Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment wishes a Merry Christmas to his family, Horn of Africa, Dec. 21, 2020., by SGT Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Task Force Bayonet 2020
    2nd Battalion 135th Infantry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT