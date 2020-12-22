Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern 2020 Hope Tree

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.22.2020

    Video by Spc. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club hosted this years Hope Tree event which helped benefit the Kaiserslautern and Homberg hospital in Germany. With help from the Kaiserslautern community, they were able to deliver 100 gifts to the children who will be in these hospitals over the holidays as well as a $1,500 dollar check to each hospital.

    This work, Kaiserslautern 2020 Hope Tree, by SPC Katelyn Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #Holiday
    #Kaiserslautern
    #StrongEurope
    #FirstInSupport
    #HopeTree
    #CommunityProject

