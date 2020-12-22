Kaiserslautern 2020 Hope Tree

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club hosted this years Hope Tree event which helped benefit the Kaiserslautern and Homberg hospital in Germany. With help from the Kaiserslautern community, they were able to deliver 100 gifts to the children who will be in these hospitals over the holidays as well as a $1,500 dollar check to each hospital.