The Rheinland-Pfalz Sergeant Morales Club hosted this years Hope Tree event which helped benefit the Kaiserslautern and Homberg hospital in Germany. With help from the Kaiserslautern community, they were able to deliver 100 gifts to the children who will be in these hospitals over the holidays as well as a $1,500 dollar check to each hospital.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2020 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|778511
|VIRIN:
|201222-A-UK329-189
|Filename:
|DOD_108118780
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaiserslautern 2020 Hope Tree, by SPC Katelyn Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT